Bonny Doon – “I See You”

Detroit rock-country outfit Bonny Doon are leading off the rollout for their self-titled debut album with the soft-and-sweet “I See You.” Bonny Doon is a collection of new and previously-released songs, all of which have been given a fresh coat of paint. “I See You” sits in the middle of the tracklist, serving as a good example of what can be found on the rest of the album: likable sad-sack country music, full-bodied production, and the occasional noisy passage. The song itself describes the emotional responses to the little things, like well-meaning text messages from Mom and the reflection of one’s face in a wine bottle (a ridiculously clever reference). It’s an impressive bit of songwriting that marks Bonny Doon’s Bill Lennox as a worthy torchbearer for figures like David Berman, Bill Callahan, and Stephen Malkmus. Here’s Lennox with some background on the track:

This was the first song I ever wrote, everything before it was just fragments. I had recently moved home after being away, and the song is just an observational reflection on that time.

Check it out below.

Bonny Doon have a couple Michigan gigs coming up:

01/07 Ann Arbor, Michigan @ Arbor Vitae

01/13 Detroit, Michigan @ UFO Factory

Tracklist:

01 “Relieved”

02 “Summertime Friends”

03 “What Time Is It In Portland?”

04 “Lost My Way”

05 “I See You”

06 “(You Can’t Hide)”

07 “You Can’t Hide”

08 “Never Been To California”

09 “Maine Vision”

10 “Evening All Day Long”

11 “(Crowded)”

Bonny Doon is out 3/10 on Salinas Records. Pre-order it here.