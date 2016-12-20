Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – “Please Come Home For Christmas” Video

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings put out a Christmas album called It’s A Holiday Soul Party! last year, and today the band has released a new music video for their cover of Charles Brown’s “Please Come Home For Christmas.” Directed by Alex Howard & David Drew Hatter, the stop-motion claymation clip was inspired by Rankin/Bass holiday classics like Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, and though it was completed before Jones died of pancreatic cancer last month, it feels pretty heartbreaking under the circumstances. Watch and be reminded of the power of Jones’ voice below.

It’s A Holiday Soul Party! is out now on Daptone Records.