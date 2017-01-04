Boss Hog – “17”

Blues-punk legends Boss Hog returned last year with “Wichita Grey,” their first new song in 16 years, and followed with an EP called Brood Star. Now Cristina Martinez and Jon Spencer’s post-Pussy Galore project is putting out a full-fledged album. Brood X will arrive in March, and today we hear our first preview in the form of album closer “17.” It’s a brooding, minimal, subtly chaotic acoustic blues creep with occasional symphonic flourishes, punctuated by Martinez’s manta, “All I need to do is breathe.” It sounds a bit like Eleanor Friedberger lurching her way through a smoky roadhouse bar that’s eventually invaded by cicadas. Listen below.
Tracklist:
01 “Billy”
02 “Black Eyes”
03 “Ground Control”
04 “Shh Shh Shh”
05 “Signal”
06 “Rodeo Chica”
07 “Elevator”
08 “Formula X”
09 “Sunday Routine”
10 “17”
Tour dates:
02/03 London, UK @ Oslo Hackney
02/04 Maastricht, Netherlands @ Muziekgieterij
02/05 Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli de Helling
02/06 Leuven, Belgium @ Het Depot
02/08 Rouen, France @ 106 Club
02/09 Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie
02/10 Nantes, France @ Le Stereolux
02/11 La Rochelle, France @ La Sirene
03/30 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
03/31 Buffalo, NY @ The Waiting Room
04/01 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
04/07 Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel
04/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Brood X is out 3/24 on In The Red in the US and Bronze Rat overseas.