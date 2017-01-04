Boss Hog – “17”

Blues-punk legends Boss Hog returned last year with “Wichita Grey,” their first new song in 16 years, and followed with an EP called Brood Star. Now Cristina Martinez and Jon Spencer’s post-Pussy Galore project is putting out a full-fledged album. Brood X will arrive in March, and today we hear our first preview in the form of album closer “17.” It’s a brooding, minimal, subtly chaotic acoustic blues creep with occasional symphonic flourishes, punctuated by Martinez’s manta, “All I need to do is breathe.” It sounds a bit like Eleanor Friedberger lurching her way through a smoky roadhouse bar that’s eventually invaded by cicadas. Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Billy”

02 “Black Eyes”

03 “Ground Control”

04 “Shh Shh Shh”

05 “Signal”

06 “Rodeo Chica”

07 “Elevator”

08 “Formula X”

09 “Sunday Routine”

10 “17”

Tour dates:

02/03 London, UK @ Oslo Hackney

02/04 Maastricht, Netherlands @ Muziekgieterij

02/05 Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli de Helling

02/06 Leuven, Belgium @ Het Depot

02/08 Rouen, France @ 106 Club

02/09 Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

02/10 Nantes, France @ Le Stereolux

02/11 La Rochelle, France @ La Sirene

03/30 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

03/31 Buffalo, NY @ The Waiting Room

04/01 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/07 Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel

04/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Brood X is out 3/24 on In The Red in the US and Bronze Rat overseas.