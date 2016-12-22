Sam Skinner – “Chestnuts”

Earlier this month, Pinegrove guitarist Sam Skinner announced his debut solo album, Danny Through Junior, with “Learn,” and today he’s shared another single from it. “Chestnuts” feels warm and appropriate for the season, as Skinner adopts an Aaron Maine-like descending wilt to reflect on a particularly gnarly fork in the road. “It recalls a turning point in a relationship that I had with someone when I was 17 years old. I’d rather not tell that story, though. That’s what the song is for, anyway,” he told GoldFlakePaint, who debuted the track. It features background vocals from Pinegrove’s Evan Stephens Hall and Thelma’s Natasha Jacobs. Listen below.

Danny Through Junior is out 1/13 via Soft Speak Records. Pre-order it here.