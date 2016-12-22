Gucci Mane – “Stutter” Video

This past Friday, Gucci Mane released The Return Of East Atlanta Santa, his third proper album of 2016. And today, he’s shared a video for “Stutter,” quite possibly that album’s catchiest song. This one comes from Eif Rivera, who also directed Gucci’s ludicrous Christmas-themed video for “St. Brick Intro.” Sadly, the “Stutter” video has nothing to do with the holidays. Instead, it shows Gucci spending quality time with a number of very flexible women. Watch it below.

The Return Of East Atlanta Santa is out now on Atlantic.