Car Seat Headrest brought out fellow Seattle-based band Naked Giants out on tour with them earlier this year. The Will Toledo-led band covers a lot of different tracks during their sets, and at their homecoming gig at The Neptune last month, they covered the Talking Heads’ Speaking In Tongues track “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)” with the help of their opening band. A recording of the cover has just surfaced, and you can listen to it below.