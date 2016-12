Ryan Adams is releasing a new album, Prisoner, in February, and earlier this month, he shared the lead single “Do You Still Love Me?,” which made it onto our 5 Best Songs list for that week. Today, Adams has released another new track from his forthcoming album — this one’s a plaintive, lonely, and sad one called “To Be Without You.” Listen below.

Prisoner is out 2/17 via Pax Am/Blue Note/Capitol.