Ug please don't ruin stereogum https://t.co/WmOnQI3Jjg
— Mr. B.S. (@Blindspots) December 22, 2016
Lmao Billboard bought Stereogum. Goodbye indie coverage…
— pek jorkins (@PekJorkins) December 22, 2016
RIP @stereogum https://t.co/4HfpRx5AbI
— dave penis (@UglyCassanova) December 22, 2016
Well, guess we can ignore Spin and Stereogum now.
— Violent J(20) (@montbummery) December 22, 2016
@jerryycola Yeah, hopefully this doesn't negatively effect Stereogum. I've been reading that site for almost as long as I've been online
— Suggs (@EricSandt) December 22, 2016
Aww man, but I actually LIKE reading @stereogum… ♀️ https://t.co/C1P99gwVQn
— Betsy Whitney (@betneywhitsy) December 22, 2016
Stereogum is now owned by Billboard.
The evolution of music blogs continues.
— Kevin Kania (@kkania) December 22, 2016
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
#10
blochead
Score:21 | Dec 16th
|
I dunno. SUD has felt off for a few weeks. I’m not sure why but it just feels so right today.
Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week's Best And Worst Comments
#9
m.michele
Score:21 | Dec 16th
|
crying in public rn
Posted in: Chairlift Break Up
#8
Yossarian
Score:22 | Dec 16th
|
Man, if Martin Shkreli doesn’t release that full Wu-Tang album soon, he’s going to risk looking like an asshole.
Posted in: The 18 Beefiest Music Beefs Of 2016
#7
scruffy
Score:22 | Dec 16th
|
Y’all, I decided to quit the other site completely. I haven’t been attending religiously lately anyway, but I’m not going to visit them at all anymore. It was that 20 Best “Rock” Albums that did me in. Absolute garbage. I get that rock isn’t the most popular genre at the moment, but at least pretend to respect it and don’t make favorable comparisons to Disney soundtracks on it. Plenty of us millennial males still care.
Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week's Best And Worst Comments
#6
Stereopun
Score:23 | Dec 22nd
|
I think the situation is more Complicated than that
Posted in: Avril Lavigne Condemns Mark Zuckerberg For "Bullying" Nickelback
#5
ShabaniTheHandsomeGorilla
Score:26 | Dec 21st
|
Alright I’m a brown dude that lives in Los Angeles. I work at least in the periphery of the entertainment industry, in that my day job has the word Entertainment in it (even if I mostly stare at databases all day) and I’m a local musician of no particular acclaim. Hollywood is blindingly white in a lot of ways. I grew up listening to rap music and watching Martin and I do feel some pride when I see guy like Bruno Mars who looks like me become a big pop star or see a multi-racial franchise like Fast & Furious become the biggest dumb movie franchise going.
On the other hand: why is this always our battle??? There’s a guy who ran on a basically openly white supremacist platform headed to the White House and we’re supposed to be outraged about the representation in La La Land? That a bunch of Hollywood types that don’t exactly hang out in Boyle Heights let alone some place like I dunno, Lynwood, don’t have brown or gay people in their movie (not that they should be the ones writing that story)? I’m all for more equal representation on screen and in media in general but at some point, I DO NOT CARE. EFF U, PAY ME.
Sorry if this was a bit ranty, I’m just tired of how discussion of POC representation constantly center on the media and movies, while actual power – things like “having positions in government”, “being able to buy a house” – are constantly getting eroded away.
Posted in: Rostam Criticizes La La Land's Lack Of LGBTQ Characters And People Of Color
#4
California
Score:27 | Dec 21st
|
Rostam is a musician…
Posted in: Rostam Criticizes La La Land's Lack Of LGBTQ Characters And People Of Color
#3
world on a string
Score:28 | Dec 20th
|
Congrats to Annie for making the cover of Guitar World! Although that probably just means Avenged Sevenfold were on vacation.
Posted in: St. Vincent Talks "Deepest, Boldest" Album Coming This Spring
#2
cheap_suit_jr_jr
Score:32 | Dec 21st
|
I sat here for a full minute trying to formulate a hot take on this before I realized that I don’t have an opinion. This is literally the best feeling I’ve ever experienced and I was in the room when my daughter was born.
Posted in: Rostam Criticizes La La Land's Lack Of LGBTQ Characters And People Of Color
#1
cheap_suit_jr_jr
Score:48 | Dec 21st
|
If only everyone had Rostam’s track record of never being involved in projects that tailor black music to very white audiences.
Posted in: Rostam Criticizes La La Land's Lack Of LGBTQ Characters And People Of Color
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
#5
roland1824
Score:-8 | Dec 20th
|
Is it possible to like HER, but NOT like most of her music, her guitar design or playing style, or much of anything she says in the press…?
Posted in: St. Vincent Talks "Deepest, Boldest" Album Coming This Spring
#4
rmc1606
Score:-10 | Dec 21st
|
That black dwarf is the cancer of modern civilization.
Posted in: Testament Guitarist Questions Whether Kanye West Is Trve Kvlt
#3
|
Tyler Adkisson
Score:-11 | Dec 17th
|
Headline: Spotify Teases New Dirty Projectors Album Little Bubbles
Body: “and whatever Little Bubbles actually is — presumably a new album but possibly just a new single”
Rhetorical question: should a writer imply that a band teased a new album if there’s no hard evidence of that confirmed album?
Posted in: Spotify Teases New Dirty Projectors Music Little Bubble
#2
charliepanayi
Score:-13 | Dec 19th
|
Daydreaming is by far the weakest song on A Moon Shaped Pool.
Good number 1 song though
Posted in: The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2016
#1
ellisdean
Score:-16 | Dec 21st
|
Don’t like it? Don’t watch it. Complaining about something just makes it more popular. If people ignore it, it will LITERALLY go away (as if Trump isn’t enough of a lesson in this).
Twitter, BTW, should be off-limits to anyone who isn’t a comedian or a musician.
Posted in: Rostam Criticizes La La Land's Lack Of LGBTQ Characters And People Of Color
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
inthedeadofknight
Score:9 | Dec 20th
|
Patrick Carney will say it’s photoshopped.
|Posted in: Jack White Reupholsters Original Couch From Sam Phillips Recording