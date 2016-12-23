Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Alright I’m a brown dude that lives in Los Angeles. I work at least in the periphery of the entertainment industry, in that my day job has the word Entertainment in it (even if I mostly stare at databases all day) and I’m a local musician of no particular acclaim. Hollywood is blindingly white in a lot of ways. I grew up listening to rap music and watching Martin and I do feel some pride when I see guy like Bruno Mars who looks like me become a big pop star or see a multi-racial franchise like Fast & Furious become the biggest dumb movie franchise going. On the other hand: why is this always our battle??? There’s a guy who ran on a basically openly white supremacist platform headed to the White House and we’re supposed to be outraged about the representation in La La Land? That a bunch of Hollywood types that don’t exactly hang out in Boyle Heights let alone some place like I dunno, Lynwood, don’t have brown or gay people in their movie (not that they should be the ones writing that story)? I’m all for more equal representation on screen and in media in general but at some point, I DO NOT CARE. EFF U, PAY ME. Sorry if this was a bit ranty, I’m just tired of how discussion of POC representation constantly center on the media and movies, while actual power – things like “having positions in government”, “being able to buy a house” – are constantly getting eroded away.