Two days ago, Yasiin Bey and Ferrari Sheppard released their collaborative album as Dec. 99th, December 99th, and yesterday, amidst Bey’s farewell shows at the Apollo Theater, the pair stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Seaside Panic Room” and “N.A.W.” for the audience, cloaked entirely in bright lights and intense shadows. Watch below.

December 99th is available to stream through TIDAL.