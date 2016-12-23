Martin Shkreli Leaked A Track From Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V

Snot weasel Martin Shkreli is always threatening to leak unreleased material, though he rarely follows through, but apparently he’s gotten a hold of Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V (which has remained unreleased since 2014 as part of Wayne’s ongoing beef with Birdman and Cash Money Records), and has shared one of its tracks.

According to The New York Daily News, Shkreli said that he paid an undisclosed amount for the album in a Periscope earlier today and, as proof, he played one of the tracks from it. Though there was some doubt about the veracity of the leak, TMZ reports that it is indeed real, and says that Wayne’s camp has launched an investigation to see how he received the track (and possibly the full album).

You can watch video of the leak below.