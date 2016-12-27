George Michael Made A Documentary About Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1

1990’s Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1 was George Michael’s second solo album, and Michael explicitly intended it as his break from his teen-idol past, his leap into a grown-up form of pop-stardom. It’s a great album, layered and wide-ranging and impeccably written. While it spawned huge songs like “Freedom ’90” and “Praying For Time,” it didn’t sell the way Faith, its predecessor, did. But it was evidently a special album to Michael. And before he died on Christmas day, Michael was working on both a big reissue of the album and a documentary about it.

TMZ reports that the documentary, which Michael made in conjunction with the UK’s Channel 4, was almost entirely done when Michael died, and it’s expected to air in 2017. Showtime has the rights to show it in the US. The doc, which focuses on Michael’s career rather than his personal life, features interviews with people like Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett, James Corden, and Ricky Gervais. Michael narrated it himself.