Watch Iggy Pop & Thurston Moore Hang Out In New Documentary

With the Stooges and Sonic Youth, as well as their various other endeavors, Iggy Pop and Thurston Moore helped expand ideas about how noisy and freeform rock music could be. And recently, the Rough Trade stores, which named Pop’s Post Pop Depression their album of the year this year, sent Moore to Pop’s house in Miami and filmed the two of them hanging out. The resulting documentary, which will eventually be an hour long, is called I’ve Nothing But My Name, and as Pitchfork points out, Rough Trade has now shared the first part. In the 22-minute video, Pop and Moore talk a bit about the inspiration for the Post Pop Depression song “Gardenia,” old touring war stories, and the origins of the Stooges. At one point, they play a loose cover of Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” together. Watch it below.

Post Pop Depression is out now on Loma Vista.