The Weeknd’s big 2016 hit “Starboy,” which features Daft Punk, finally clinched the #1 slot on Billboard’s Hot 100 after spending eight nonconsecutive weeks at #2. This marks Daft Punk’s first #1 song on the chart; their last huge and inescapable hit, 2013’s “Get Lucky,” only ever made it to #2. This is the Weeknd’s third time hitting the #1 slot after the success of “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills” in 2015.