Stream Mike WiLL Made It Instrumental Tuesdays 2016

It’s hard to believe given how ubiquitous his beats were back in 2012 and 2013, but in some senses Mike Will Made-It had his biggest year yet in 2016. With Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane’s “Black Beatles,” he scored his first #1 single, and he was also involved with Beyoncé’s song of the year contender “Formation” plus work with Rihanna, Kid Cudi, Future, 2 Chainz, Isaiah Rashad, Young Thug, Tinashe, Juicy J, Young Dolph, Gucci Mane, and Eearz. among others. Now XXL points out that the Atlanta producer has collected all 35 of his beats from this year onto one massive playlist called Instrumental Tuesdays 2016. It’s pretty fascinating to hear tracks like “Nothing’s Promised” and “F CANCER” without the vocals we’ve come to know and love. Check it out below.

