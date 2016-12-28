Watch ScHoolboy Q & Joey Bada$$ Face Off In Trampoline Dodgeball

If you haven’t caught ScHoolboy Q’s Blank Face tour vlog, there have been several entertaining moments that are good for killing time on a boring day. The clips are little more than clowning and having a good time between concerts, but they’re cut well and have some genuinely fun moments. One such moment is the trampoline dodgeball match between Q and tour opener Joey Bada$$’ entourages. Q and crew come out victorious, but it’s a pretty heated battle. Check out the dodgeball match below along with more trampoline shenanigans and behind-the-scenes footage in the full fifth episode of the vlog.

wHo will win? see @groovyq take on @joeybadass @SkyZone #TDE x #ProEra – #BlankFaceTour A video posted by Top Dawg Entertainment (@topdawgent) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:55pm PST