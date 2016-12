Disco revival ensemble Escort have shared a doubly timely cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas” in the wake of George Michael’s untimely death and the spirit of the holiday season. The Brooklyn seven-piece adds some post-disco bounce and funk to the original with warped, atmospheric sweeps, bright synths, bouyant bells and chimes, and soulful vocals. Though it’s quite a transformed rendition, it registers more as a very heartfelt homage. Listen.