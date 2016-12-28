Paul Simon Pays Tribute To Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher joined the long list of celebrities who died in 2016 Tuesday morning, succumbing to complications from a heart attack suffered four days earlier. She was 60 years old. Among the many notable names paying tribute to Fisher is Paul Simon, who dated the Star Wars actress for many years and was briefly married to her. This morning Simon offered a short statement on Twitter: “Yesterday was a horrible day. Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It’s too soon.”

Vulture points out a recent Rolling Stone interview in which Fisher reflected on her marriage to Simon:

What music still moves you the most?

It’s all stuff from my youth, like Leonard Cohen, Neil Young and Paul Simon.

You were married to Paul Simon. Are you able to enjoy his music and dissociate it from your personal relationship with him?

Absolutely, though I do like the songs he wrote about our relationship. Even when he’s insulting me, I like it very much. If you’re gonna be insulted, that’s the way to go. “Graceland” has part of us in it.

What’s the most important lesson you got out of that marriage?

I’m not good at relationships. I’m not cooperative enough. I couldn’t give him the peace that he needed. Also, it’s interesting when you’re with another celebrity. The issue of celebrity becomes neutralized and you can get onto your bigger problems. We both had very interesting fights. It’s all a shame, because he and I were very good together in the ways that we were good. But like I said, I don’t supply someone with a really peaceful home.

Do you ever speak with him?

No, I don’t talk to him now. That was difficult for us. I miss him, but I have the best of him in his music. Not exclusively, though I was a fan of his before I was a wife of his.