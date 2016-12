Future has shared a video for a new song called “Buy Love.” It’s a ballad of sorts, with Future in Auto-Tuned singsong mode over the piano line from K-Ci and JoJo’s “All My Life” tweaked to sound like a music box. The bright, gentle aesthetic is a pleasant break from the ominous sound he’s been mining these last few years, and the video is lo-fi in a way that feels intentional, all of which suggests we might be in for a much-needed Future reinvention next year. Check it out below.