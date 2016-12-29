Trey Songz Arrested In Detroit For Destroying Equipment And Refusing To Leave The Stage

Trey Songz was arrested in Detroit last night after an altercation during his performance at Joe Louis Arena. Songz (real name Tremaine Neverson) was performing at the Big Show At The Joe, a radio-sponsored concert also featuring Chris Brown, Desiigner, Young M.A, Lil Yachty, and others. Detroit police spokesman Officer Dan Donakowski told The Detroit News that at 11:30PM, when organizers told Songz his time was up, he became “upset and belligerent,” throwing microphones and speakers and refusing to leave the stage.

Officers from the Gang Intelligence Unit attempted to calm the situation, but Songz continued throwing objects, one of which struck an officer in the head. The officer was treated at an area hospital and released. WXYZ-TV Channel 7 reports that the officer suffered a concussion.

Songz was arrested for malicious destruction of property and for resisting and obstructing arrest, and as of Thursday morning he remained at the Detroit Detention Center. An arraignment is expected Thursday. Songz is scheduled to perform in Chicago on Friday. Three days before the Detroit incident, Songz was reportedly kicked out of a hotel and casino in Washington, DC.

Watch footage of the incident in Detroit below.