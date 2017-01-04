Lowly – “Prepare The Lake”

Lowly are a Danish quintet who play dark, inventive, hypnotic post-punk — think Fear Of Men, but further deconstructed and with Radiohead’s flair for drama. Their debut album Heba is out early this year on Bella Union, and today we’re sharing its latest advance single. “Prepare The Lake” is built from brisk, aggressive drums and ominous synth swells, giving singer Soffie Viemose an alluring backdrop for a bravura performance. Eventually the noise builds up to an overwhelming onslaught of beauty, which gets prettier still when the bottom drops out. The band shared some background on this track:

“Prepare The Lake” is the oldest of the tracks on the forthcoming album Heba. We’d been playing it for quite some time live before recording it and the form sort of grew out of us during concerts, so perhaps it has more of live feel to it than the other songs on the album.” The lyrics are inspired by Gertrude Stein’s poetry. She has a very intense way of giving words power because of their surprising or untraditional placement in a sentence. It gives them depth and color and you can almost look at each individual word as a small art installation. It’s not a song that you can say is about a specific subject but it still has something very personal about it. And because the words are so fragmented hopefully, people when they listen can draw their own conclusions to what it means to them.

Hear “Prepare The Lake” below along with previous singles “Word” and “Deer Eyes.”

Tracklist:

01 “Still Life”

02 “Deer Eyes”

03 “Look At The Sun”

04 “Mornings”

05 “Cait #2″

06 “Prepare The Lake”

07 “Stubborn Day”

08 “Pommerate”

09 “No Hands”

10 “Word”

11 “Not So Great After All”

Heba is out 2/10 on Bella Union. Pre-order it in physical or digital formats.