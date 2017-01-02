Watch Paul McCartney Join The Killers At Russian Billionaire’s New Year’s Eve Party

If you aren’t hanging out with Russian billionaires, you evidently aren’t having all the fun that you could be having. Consider: Roman Abramovich, the Russian finance mogul and Chelsea Football Club owner, threw himself a New Years Eve party in St. Barts, and he got the Killers to perform. He also got Sir Paul McCartney to come out onstage as a surprise guest and to sing the Beatles’ “Helter Skelter” with the Killers, and you can watch some fan-made videos of that performance below.

Something tells me that, in putting this together, some money might’ve changed hands.