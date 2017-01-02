Migos – “Call Casting” Video

Near the end of last month, Atlanta rap trio Migos, flying high on the strength of their stupidly addictive single “Bad & Boujee,” went to perform in the Nigerian metropolis of Lagos. The footage of them doing “Bad & Boujee” in front of a ridiculously hyped-up Nigerian crowd is the best thing you will see today:

N I G E R I A N W A Y C U L T U R E BAD & BOUJEE A video posted by Migos (@migos) on Dec 20, 2016 at 5:45pm PST

“Bad And Boujee” is the first single from the trio’s forthcoming album Culture. And while they were in Nigeria, as The FADER points out, the three of them shot a video for another prospective single, the new track “Call Casting.” In director Keemotion’s clip, the three of them flex in shantytowns and soccer stadiums, and we also get drone shots of giraffes and zebras and byzantine traffic jams. It’s really beautiful. Also, Offset wears a Sugarland shirt, which all my pop-country heads will appreciate. Watch it below.

Culture is presumably coming sometime soon. I cannot wait.