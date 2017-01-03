Major Lazer & Showtek – “Believer” Video

Back in September, immediately after taking over the world with the Justin Bieber collab “Cold Water,” Diplo’s Major Lazer project teamed up with the Dutch dance duo Showtek for the single “Believer.” Today, they’ve debuted its video, in which director Christopher Louie tells a story about a Middle Eastern kid who wakes up in some sort of post-bombing rubble and imagines memories of himself fleeing from monsters. The movie could be read as an allegory about the bombings in Aleppo, or it could just be a cool visual. Either way, you can check it out below.

“Believer” is out now on Mad Decent.