Secret Circle (Antwon, Wiki, & Lil Ugly Mane) – “Satellite” (Feat. Despot)

Secret Circle is a new underground rap supergroup that features the San Jose punk-rap bruiser Antwon, the former Ratking leader Wiki, and the Richmond enigma Lil Ugly Mane. As The FADER point out, those three have teamed up with a kindred spirit, the New York underground veteran Despot, for a dizzy new single called “Satellite.” It’s a slurry, hedonist take on the clattering old Def Jux sound, and you can hear it below.

There’s no word on a Secret Circle album or anything like that, but I wouldn’t say no to one.