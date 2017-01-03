Sleater-Kinney Announce First-Ever Live Album Live In Paris

Sleater-Kinney are a legendary live band, and they have announced that their first-ever live album will be out at the end of the month. Live In Paris was recorded at the trio’s performance at La Cigale on 3/20/15 during the European leg of their tour for their comeback album, No Cities To Love. The album will be released on 1/27, and you can hear them perform “Surface Envy” from the set below.

Tracklist:

01 “Price Tag”

02 “Oh!”

03 “What’s Mine Is Yours”

04 “A New Wave”

05 “Start Together”

06 “No Cities To Love”

07 “Surface Envy”

08 “I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone”

09 “Turn It On”

10 “Entertain”

11 “Jumpers”

12 “Dig Me Out”

13 “Modern Girl”

Live In Paris is out 1/27 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.