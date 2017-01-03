Preview A New Dirty Projectors Song

Dirty Projectors returned last year with “Keep Your Name,” their first new song since 2012. The song was preceded by audio-visual preview clips, and now it appears Dave Longstreth’s project is teasing another new track. As Pitchfork points out, the band uploaded a one-minute instrumental snippet to Twitter along with the caption, “Do Not Wanna Live In A Li t t le Bub b l e.” The visuals include artwork from “Little Bubble,” the new Dirty Projectors music Spotify accidentally promoted last year, so maybe this is a song called “Little Bubble” and/or promotion for an album called Little Bubble. Whatever it’s called, it’s a gorgeous piece of work, sparse and spacious but also dynamic and alluring. Watch the teaser clip below.

Do Not Wanna Live In A Li t t le Bub b l e pic.twitter.com/uEzz8ubhkp — Dirty Projectors (@DirtyProjectors) January 3, 2017