The recent award-bait movie Lion features “Never Give Up,” a midtempo track that Sia made with producer Greg Kurstin. And Sia’s just made a video for the song. It’s billed as a lyric video, but it’s shot like a regular video. In this one, two ghost kids in all-black masks live at a train station. Or something. Check it out below.

Lion is in theaters now. Nicole Kidman is supposed to be really good in it.