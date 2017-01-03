Foo Fighters Announce First US Show In 19 Months

Although Foo Fighters got together for a star-studded private charity gig late last year, they haven’t played a proper public concert since late 2015. We already knew they’d be returning to the stage this year due to a number of European festival announcements, but today they revealed their first US concert in 19 months: They’ll headline Napa’s BottleRock festival this May alongside Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Maroon 5. The lineup also features Modest Mouse, the Roots, Band Of Horses, AlunaGeorge, Frightened Rabbit, Andra Day, Ani Difranco, Day Wave, and Silversun Pickups among others. The festival runs 5/26-28. Get ticket info here. According to Napa Valley Register, the Foos are “in the studio all next year recording a new album and BottleRock may be their only show in 2017 in North America.”