Coachella 2017 Lineup

The people behind the Coachella Festival, the gold standard in large-scale North American music festivals have just announced the lineup for this year’s big show, which will come to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California 4/14-16 and 4/21-23. This time around, the three headliners make up a sort of dream team: Radiohead, Beyoncé, and Kendrick Lamar. The bill also includes plenty of big names, including Bon Iver, the xx, Lorde, Future, Father John Misty, Gucci Mane, New Order, and Future Islands. It’ll mark the Avalanches’ first US performance in 15 years and Lorde’s first full show in three years. You can find all the relevant info here and check below for the full lineup.

FRIDAY 4/14 & 4/21

Radiohead

The xx

Travis Scott

Father John Misty

Empire Of The Sun

Dillon Francis

Mac Miller

Steve Angello

Glass Animals

Phantogram

Mac DeMarco

Little Dragon

BANKS

Bonobo

Richie Hawtin

DJ Shadow

Loco Dice

Dixon

Capital Cities

Big Gigantic

Crystal Castles

SOHN

Jagwar Ma

Francis And The Lights

BROODS

Guided By Voices

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Sampha

BICEP

Raury

The Martinez Brothers

Oh Wonder

Stormzy

Zipper Club

Tennis

SNBRN

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard

Kungs

Floorplan

Denzel Curry

The Lemon Twigs

Nora En Pure

Joseph

The Interrupters

Sam Gellaitry

Klangstof

Tacocat

Alison Swing

SATURDAY 4/15 & 4/22

Beyoncé

Bon Iver

Future

DJ Snake

Martin Garrix

Schoolboy Q

Gucci Mane

The Head And The Heart

Two Door Cinema Club

Nicolas Jaar

Bastille

Tycho

Tory Lanez

Röyksopp

Local Natives

Majid Jordan

DREAMCAR

Four Tet

Roisin Murphy

Moderat

The Avalanches

Mura Masa

Nav

Solomun

Warpaint

Banks & Steelz

Hot Since 82

Classixx

Kaleo

Breakbot

GRYFFIN

Car Seat Headrest

Daphni

Brodinski

Mitski

Floating Points

S U R V I V E

Arkells

The Atomics

Ben UFO

Bishop Briggs

Blossoms

Chicano Batman

Autograf

Moss Kena

Red Axes

Shura

Honey Dijon

Declan McKenna

Eli & Fur

Swet Shop Boys

Chris Cruise

SUNDAY 4/16 & 4/23

Kendrick Lamar

Lorde

Justice

New Order

Porter Robinson & Madeon

Future Islands

Hans Zimmer

DJ Khaled

Marshmello

Lil Uzi Vert

Galantis

Kehlani

Grouplove

Kaytranada

Tale Of Us

Toots And The Maytals

Devendra Banhart

Tove Lo

Jai Wolf

Jack Garratt

Sasha

Kiiara

Real Estate

The Belleville Three

Maya Jane Coles

What So Not

PNL

Lee Fields And The Expressions

Nao

GoldLink

Allah-Las

King Sunny Ade

Marcel Dettman

SOFI TUCKER

Whitney

Patrick Topping

HONNE

Twin Peaks

Tourist

Preoccupations

Hinds

Ezra Furman

Pond

Hannah Wants

Anna Lunoe

Grace Mitchell

Los Blenders

Show Me The Body

Caveman

Jen Ferrer