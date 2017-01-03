Coachella 2017 Lineup

The people behind the Coachella Festival, the gold standard in large-scale North American music festivals have just announced the lineup for this year’s big show, which will come to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California 4/14-16 and 4/21-23. This time around, the three headliners make up a sort of dream team: Radiohead, Beyoncé, and Kendrick Lamar. The bill also includes plenty of big names, including Bon Iver, the xx, Lorde, Future, Father John Misty, Gucci Mane, New Order, and Future Islands. It’ll mark the Avalanches’ first US performance in 15 years and Lorde’s first full show in three years. You can find all the relevant info here and check below for the full lineup.
FRIDAY 4/14 & 4/21
Radiohead
The xx
Travis Scott
Father John Misty
Empire Of The Sun
Dillon Francis
Mac Miller
Steve Angello
Glass Animals
Phantogram
Mac DeMarco
Little Dragon
BANKS
Bonobo
Richie Hawtin
DJ Shadow
Loco Dice
Dixon
Capital Cities
Big Gigantic
Crystal Castles
SOHN
Jagwar Ma
Francis And The Lights
BROODS
Guided By Voices
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Sampha
BICEP
Raury
The Martinez Brothers
Oh Wonder
Stormzy
Zipper Club
Tennis
SNBRN
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
Kungs
Floorplan
Denzel Curry
The Lemon Twigs
Nora En Pure
Joseph
The Interrupters
Sam Gellaitry
Klangstof
Tacocat
Alison Swing
SATURDAY 4/15 & 4/22
Beyoncé
Bon Iver
Future
DJ Snake
Martin Garrix
Schoolboy Q
Gucci Mane
The Head And The Heart
Two Door Cinema Club
Nicolas Jaar
Bastille
Tycho
Tory Lanez
Röyksopp
Local Natives
Majid Jordan
DREAMCAR
Four Tet
Roisin Murphy
Moderat
The Avalanches
Mura Masa
Nav
Solomun
Warpaint
Banks & Steelz
Hot Since 82
Classixx
Kaleo
Breakbot
GRYFFIN
Car Seat Headrest
Daphni
Brodinski
Mitski
Floating Points
S U R V I V E
Arkells
The Atomics
Ben UFO
Bishop Briggs
Blossoms
Chicano Batman
Autograf
Moss Kena
Red Axes
Shura
Honey Dijon
Declan McKenna
Eli & Fur
Swet Shop Boys
Chris Cruise
SUNDAY 4/16 & 4/23
Kendrick Lamar
Lorde
Justice
New Order
Porter Robinson & Madeon
Future Islands
Hans Zimmer
DJ Khaled
Marshmello
Lil Uzi Vert
Galantis
Kehlani
Grouplove
Kaytranada
Tale Of Us
Toots And The Maytals
Devendra Banhart
Tove Lo
Jai Wolf
Jack Garratt
Sasha
Kiiara
Real Estate
The Belleville Three
Maya Jane Coles
What So Not
PNL
Lee Fields And The Expressions
Nao
GoldLink
Allah-Las
King Sunny Ade
Marcel Dettman
SOFI TUCKER
Whitney
Patrick Topping
HONNE
Twin Peaks
Tourist
Preoccupations
Hinds
Ezra Furman
Pond
Hannah Wants
Anna Lunoe
Grace Mitchell
Los Blenders
Show Me The Body
Caveman
Jen Ferrer