Show Me The Body Deny Coachella Appearance

The Coachella 2017 lineup was just announced, and among the names included was that of the Queens-based hardcore trio Show Me The Body. The lineup has them scheduled to play on Sunday 4/16 and 4/23, but the band are denying that they ever said they would perform: “We never agreed to play Coachella. We were offered but we said no. Hopefully @goldenvoice and @coachella will not exploit our name,” they tweeted earlier this afternoon.”

UPDATE: We never agreed to play Coachella. We were offered but we said no. Hopefully @goldenvoice and @coachella will not exploit our name. — SHOW ME THE BODY (@SHOW_METHE_BODY) January 3, 2017

OR GIVE US ALL THE MONEY — SHOW ME THE BODY (@SHOW_METHE_BODY) January 3, 2017

The band recently wrapped up a NYC residency last month that took place at five different venues across the city. They released their debut album Body War last year, which led us to name them one of the Best New Bands Of 2016.

We’ve reached out to the band’s representatives, and they offered no comment beyond SMTB’s tweets.