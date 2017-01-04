Jens Lekman – “What’s That Perfume That You Wear?”

We’ve known that Jens Lekman has had another beautiful full-length offering in the works since he announced the album was 99% done last fall. Lekman played the new material on a short fall tour, and most recently gave us all a taste of three new tracks during a quick session with NPR.

Now the followup to 2012’s I Know What Love Isn’t officially has a name and release date. It’s called Life Will See You Now, and it’s out shortly after Valentine’s Day (or Single’s Awareness Day, whichever you celebrate). Lekman took his time perfecting this fourth album (fifth if you count the Oh You’re So Silent Jens comp). He’s been fine tuning it since the aforementioned tour, and it certainly shows. He uses his beautiful, delicate songwriting to play with incongruity, creating an unresolved tension between songs with happy subjects and sad aesthetics, and vice versa. Of course, the album also has Lekman’s signature light touch that registers heavy — all while incorporating elements of disco, calypso, samba, and bossa nova among other sounds.

The lead single is the upbeat yet subtly melancholy “What’s That Perfume That You Wear?” It features steel pans sampled from Ralph MacDonald’s 1978 song “The Path,” one of Lekman’s “favorite records ever.” The upbeat mood from the steel pans contrasts with the gloominess of his lyrics wonderfully. Listen.

Tour dates:

02/23 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

02/24 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

02/25 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

02/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

02/28 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

03/03 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

03/05 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

03/08 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

03/09 Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/10 Columbus, OH @ Wexner Center for the Arts

03/11 Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

03/13 Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

03/15 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

03/16 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

03/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/18 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/28 Dublin, IE @ Whelans

03/29 London, UK @ Oval Space

03/30 Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club

03/31 Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

04/01 Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s Church

04/03 Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern

04/04 Uppsala, SE @ Uppsala Konsert & Kongress

04/05 Malmo, SE @ KB

04/06 Copenhagen, DK @ Studie 2

04/07 Orebro, SE @ Orebro Concert Hall

04/08 Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

04/09 Oslo, NO @ John Dee

Tracklist:

01 “To Know Your Mission”

02 “Evening Prayer”

03 “Hotwire The Ferris Wheel”

04 “What’s That Perfume That You Wear?”

05 “Our First Fight”

06 “Wedding in Finistère”

07 “How We Met, The Long Version”

08 “How Can I Tell Him”

09 “Postcard #17″

10 “Dandelion Seed”

Lekman went into more detail about the album on his Facebook page in the post below.

Life Will See You Now is out 2/17 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.