Governors Ball 2017 Lineup

The festival wars continue! Governors Ball is returning to NYC’s Randall’s Island Park for the seventh time this summer, and this year’s lineup boasts a lot of exciting stuff. Said exciting stuff includes Tool’s first NYC performance in 11 years, Chance The Rapper, Phoenix, Beach House, the Avalanches, Mark Ronson vs Kevin Parker, Danny Brown, Car Seat Headrest, Lorde, Charli XCX, Parquet Courts, Childish Gambino, Mac DeMarco, Rae Sremmurd, Wu-Tang Clan, YG, Schoolboy Q, Tove Lo, Phantogram, Franz Ferdinand, Local Natives, A$AP Ferg, Air, Wiz Khalifa, Kehlani, Francis And The Lights, MUNA, and a whole lot more. It all goes down 6/2-4, and tickets go on sale this Friday. Check out the full lineup in the poster above or in text format below.

