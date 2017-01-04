Governors Ball 2017 Lineup

The festival wars continue! Governors Ball is returning to NYC’s Randall’s Island Park for the seventh time this summer, and this year’s lineup boasts a lot of exciting stuff. Said exciting stuff includes Tool’s first NYC performance in 11 years, Chance The Rapper, Phoenix, Beach House, the Avalanches, Mark Ronson vs Kevin Parker, Danny Brown, Car Seat Headrest, Lorde, Charli XCX, Parquet Courts, Childish Gambino, Mac DeMarco, Rae Sremmurd, Wu-Tang Clan, YG, Schoolboy Q, Tove Lo, Phantogram, Franz Ferdinand, Local Natives, A$AP Ferg, Air, Wiz Khalifa, Kehlani, Francis And The Lights, MUNA, and a whole lot more. It all goes down 6/2-4, and tickets go on sale this Friday. Check out the full lineup in the poster above or in text format below.
Tool
Chance The Rapper
Phoenix
Childish Gambino
Lorde
Flume
Wu-Tang Clan
Wiz Khalifa
Logic
Cage The Elephant
Marshmello
Mark Ronson vs Kevin Parker
Beach House
Schoolboy Q
Air
The Avalanches
Rae Sremmurd
The Head And The Heart
Tove Lo
Phantogram
Franz Ferdinand
Banks
A$AP Ferg
Local Natives
Majid Jordan
Mac Demarco
Rüfüs Du Sol
YG
Parquet Courts
Charli XCX
Bleachers
Royal Blood
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
Danny Brown
Kehlani
Michael Kiwanuka
Warpaint
Car Seat Headrest
Skepta
Saint Motel
The Strumbellas
Francis And The Lights
Stormzy
Gryffin
The Range
Dua Lipa
EDEN
Zane Lowe
The Orwells
Judah & The Lion
MUNA
Arizona
SAINt JHN
Michael Blume
Jessie Reyez
Lo Moon
Kaiydo
Roosevelt
Barns Courtney
Blossoms
Ron Gallo
Welles
Mondo Cozmo
Tkay Maidza
Jenaux
VANT