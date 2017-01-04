Hear Peanut Butter Wolf’s 2-Hour Mix Of Artists Who Died In 2016

We lost way, way too many great artists in 2016; it became a tiresome talking point. But Peanut Butter wolf — the longtime California underground rap fixture, veteran DJ, and Stones Throw Records founder — has taken that talking point and turned it into art. Two days ago, PB Wolf shared a two-part, 110-minute mix of artists who passed away last year. The mix, of course, pays tribute to the greats, but it also finds room for people like UK prog traveler Gillian “Gilli” Mary Smyth, jazz fusion drummer Alphonse Mouzon, and Status Quo guitarist Richard John Parfitt. And when PB Wolf does include the music of canonical figures, he leans heavily on obscurities and album cuts: Prince’s “We Can Work It Out,” David Bowie’s “V-2 Schneider,” Wham!’s “Nothing Looks The Same In The Light.” It’s the sort of mix that could’ve only come from someone with an encyclopedic knowledge of music, and it makes for some great listening, regardless of its sad context. Check it out below, via SPIN.

I can’t think of a better way to say good riddance to last year.