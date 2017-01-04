Bon Iver Cancel European Tour, Prairie Home Companion Appearance

In 10 days, Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon was supposed to make an appearance on Chris Thile’s rebooted NPR show Prairie Home Companion, doing his thing in front of a large Chicago audience. And in a couple of months, he and the rest of Bon Iver were set to head off on a month-long European tour that would’ve started in Paris. Now, neither one will happen. Citing the ever-mysterious “personal reasons,” Bon Iver have tweeted that both the Prairie Home Companion appearance and the European tour are now canceled. They’ve offered “deepest apologies” to fans and promised, “We will be back.”

It's with great regret that we must announce the cancellation of our forthcoming European tour and Justin's appearance on @prairie_home. . . pic.twitter.com/3nvEEA2i3r — Bon Iver (@boniver) January 4, 2017

As of right now, Bon Iver’s next show will be 4/15, at Coachella.