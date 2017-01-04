Jenny Hval – “The Great Undressing” Video (NSFW)

Jenny Hval released her great new album, Blood Bitch, last fall, and today she’s shared a video for “The Great Undressing,” which was directed by Marie Kristiansen and follows around a naked woman going about her day-to-day activities, from eating french fries in bed to going to the gym to buying laundry detergent. Here’s what the director had to say about the video:

I don’t want to overcomplicate the message; it’s my opinion that the audience should interpret this film as it suits them. I will, however, tell you what inspired me to make the film. From an intellectual point of view I was intrigued by what would happen if you watched a naked woman totally ignorant about her own nudity going about a normal day. Would she be perceived as a sexual object? Or would her nakedness and femininity become something ordinary and natural? I have not tried to steer the film in the direction I thought was right, it’s more of an experiment that you should be the judge of. From a spiritual point of view the film explores loneliness and isolation in a world where capitalism and blending in are the two ruling factors.

Blood Bitch is out now via Sacred Bones.