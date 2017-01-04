Loose Tooth – “Garlic Soup”

Loose Tooth are following up their 2015 debut, Easy Easy East, later this year with a new album, Big Day. The Philly-based four-piece have just shared its lead single, “Garlic Soup,” which demonstrates their well-honed dexterity by starting out tart and in-control and plummeting into a noisy clamor before expertly pulling back out in the last few seconds. Listen via The A.V. Club below.

Tracklist:

01 “Sleep With The State Concept”

02 “Garlic Soup”

03 “Lisa Lives”

04 “Free Skate”

05 “Roach Motel”

06 “Day Old Glory”

07 “Dog Year”

08 “L Blu”

09 “Fish Boy”

Big Day is out 4/7 via Father/Daughter Records / Lame-O Records.