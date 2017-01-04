James Van Der Beek To Play Diplo In New Viceland Comedy Series

Remember that video of James Van Der Beek as Diplo for a day? Well, Viceland thought it was good enough to order six episodes and make it their first scripted series, according to Deadline. The show is called What Would Diplo Do? and Van Der Beek not only stars but also has writer and executive producer credits. Diplo’s longtime manager Kevin Kusatsu will executive produce along with Van Der Beek, and music video director Brandon Dermer will direct.

Van Der Beek describes the series as “Louie meets WorldStar HipHop crossed with This Is Spinal Tap” and adds, “The show doesn’t take itself too serious but it’s not cynical.” For a refresher on what the show will be like (in case you don’t know what hell “Louie meets WorldStar HipHop crossed with This Is Spinal Tap” means), check out the A Day In The Life video that the series builds on below. WWDD? is slated to air on the later side of 2017.