Big Sean – “Moves” Video

Chirpy Detroit rap star Big Sean is coming out with a new album called I Decided next month, and he’s just shared a video for the bouncy rappity-rapfest “Moves,” its first single. Director Mike Carson has come up with a graphically arresting video, though there’s absolutely nothing deep about it. It shows Sean dancing against stark, blank backgrounds and getting his Robert Palmer “Addicted To Love” on, dancing with a crowd of identically-dressed, blank-faced women. Check it out below.

I Decided is out 2/3 on G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam.