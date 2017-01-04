It’s “Day Of The Doors” In LA For Today’s 50th Anniversary Of Debut LP

The Doors’ self-titled debut album came out 50 years ago today. To celebrate that anniversary, the band are reissuing the album in a new 3CD/LP box set called The Doors: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, and today has been proclaimed “Day Of The Doors” in the city of Los Angeles. Councilman Mike Bonin made it official today at an event in Venice at the intersection of Pacific and Windward attended by founding Doors members John Densmore and Robby Krieger and family members of the late Ray Manzarek and Jim Morrison. Check out some videos and find the reissue’s full tracklist below.

Get together one more time. The 50th anniversary of #TheDoors debut album in #VeniceBeach!!! #DayOfTheDoors A video posted by Johnathan Glass (@johnathanglass) on Jan 4, 2017 at 4:18pm PST

THR DAY OF THE DOORS. 50th anniversary #theend #thedoors#jimmorrison A video posted by 1Smartins Alba💋🎯😻 (@pa_pa_paradise.alba) on Jan 4, 2017 at 4:31pm PST

Disc One (Original Stereo Mix)

Disc Two (Original Mono Mix)

01 “Break On Through (To The Other Side)”

02 “Soul Kitchen”

03 “The Crystal Ship”

04 “Twentieth Century Fox”

05 “Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)”

06 “Light My Fire”

07 “Back Door Man”

08 “I Looked At You”

09 “End Of The Night”

10 “Take It As It Comes”

11 “The End”

Disc Three: Live At The Matrix, March 7, 1967

01 “Break On Through (To The Other Side)”

02 “Soul Kitchen”

03 “The Crystal Ship”

04 “Twentieth Century Fox”

05 “Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)”

06 “Light My Fire”

07 “Back Door Man”

08 “The End”

LP (Original Mono Mix)

Side One

01 “Break On Through (To The Other Side)”

02 “Soul Kitchen”

03 “The Crystal Ship”

04 “Twentieth Century Fox”

05 “Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)”

06 “Light My Fire”

Side Two

07 “Back Door Man”

08 “I Looked At You”

09 “End Of The Night”

10 “Take It As It Comes”

11 “The End”

The Doors: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is out 3/31 on Rhino.