Swan Lingo – “What Did You Learn”

Washington, DC musician Swan Lingo is following up his debut Spirit Plug EP with a new series of singles beginning today. The first one is “What Did You Learn,” a moody but contagiously upbeat new wave track that channels similar ’80s influences as Twin Shadow in service of a heartbroken daze. It’s one of those songs that grabs you from the start and keeps you absentmindedly singing the hook for hours afterwards. Hear it below.

The “What Did You Learn” b/w “What Makes You Sad” single is out soon on WeDidIt.