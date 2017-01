The idiosyncratic French pop auteur Mai Lan contributed heavily to M83’s 2016 album Junk, and now she’s followed up her singles “Technique” and “Haze” by teaming up, once again, with Anthony Gonzalez. Mai Lan co-wrote her new single “Vampire” with the M83 mastermind, and Nick Sylvester, the Shamir producer (and, full disclosure, a good friend of mine) produced it. It’s a big, shiny, bouncy pop song, and you can hear it below.

“Vampire” is out now on Cinq 7/Wagram.