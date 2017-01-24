Syd – “Body”

Syd, frontwoman of the Internet and former Odd Future member, is going solo next month with the release of her debut album Fin. She announced the impending release of the album by dropping the elegant, composed, badass single “All About Me,” a song that pushed her further toward pop music than she’d ever been before. Today, she’s followed it up with “Body,” a spare, warped, stuttering sex song that recalls prime Aaliyah. It’s just as woozy as Syd’s work with the Internet, but it’s got a powerful metallic grimness working for it, as well. Listen to it below, via The FADER.

Fin is out 2/3 on Columbia.