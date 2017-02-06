Wild Beasts – “Alpha Female” Video

Last year, UK art-poppers Wild Beasts released their oddly funky Boy King album. They don’t appear in their new video for the hypnotic “Alpha Female,” a song from that video. Instead, director Sasha Rainbow turns the camera on a group of absolutely badass women, all seen skateboarding through Bangalore, India and looking about as cool as you can look. The women, all real skaters, come from the Girl Skate India crew, and the resulting video is an inspiring thing. Below, watch the video and read Rainbow’s statement about it.

Sasha Rainbow writes:

When I first heard the Wild Beasts song Alpha Female,” I had the epiphany to film the growing female skateboard scene outside the Western world. In places like Afghanistan, Cambodia and India, skating has not been solidified as a male sport and therefore has had a massive cultural impact, teaching values about self-empowerment through skateboarding. I thought India, with its colours and cinematic landscapes, was the place to do it.

Because of the current political climate in the West and attitudes of intolerance, and sexism across the world, I wanted to create a video that celebrates everyone who takes the risk to be themselves. The Holystoked Skate Crew and the girls that I worked with are an inspiration that cuts through age, gender and class barriers. I wanted to commemorate this incredible moment in India and show how massive cultural change can start with just one person.

Meeting this remarkable community inspired me to dig deeper into their personal stories and the environment in which they developed themselves. I am now planning to return to India to film a documentary on the themes and figures involved in “Alpha Female.”