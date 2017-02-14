Hoops – “Rules”

After gaining traction with their self-titled EP, Indiana four-piece Hoops have announced the release of their debut album Routines, due out in May on Fat Possum. Hoops have been offering up springing lo-fi concoctions since their formation, and they keep things going with the newly released lead single “Rules.” Propelled by ample grooving keys and guitar, “Rules” is a two minute jaunt into the past when synths and subdued vocals were king. Listen now via The Fader.

CREDIT: James Lacroix

Tracklist:

01 “Sun’s Out”

02 “Rules”

03 “On Top”

04 “Benjals”

05 “Burden”

06 “On Letting Go”

07 “The Way Luv Is”

08 “Management”

09 “All My Life”

10 “Underwater Theme”

11 “Worry”

Tour Dates:

2/18 Norman, OK @ The Opolis

2/21 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

2/22 San Diego, CA @ The Irenic *

2/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre *

2/25 San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Music Festival *

2/27 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

2/28 Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

3/01 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

3/03 Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room *

3/04 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

3/09 Nashville, TN @ Freakin Weekend at The End

3/10 Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Music Festival

3/12-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW

5/02 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

5/03 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

5/04 Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

5/07 Birmingham, UK Hare & Hounds

5/08 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

5/09 Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

5/10 London, UK @ The Lexington

5/12-14 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo ^

5/26-28 George, WA @ Sasquatch Music Festival

6/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right +

* w/ Tennis

^ w/ PARTS

+ w/ Joy Again

Routines is out 5/5 on Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.