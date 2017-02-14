Hoops – “Rules”

After gaining traction with their self-titled EP, Indiana four-piece Hoops have announced the release of their debut album Routines, due out in May on Fat Possum. Hoops have been offering up springing lo-fi concoctions since their formation, and they keep things going with the newly released lead single “Rules.” Propelled by ample grooving keys and guitar, “Rules” is a two minute jaunt into the past when synths and subdued vocals were king. Listen now via The Fader.
Tracklist:
01 “Sun’s Out”
02 “Rules”
03 “On Top”
04 “Benjals”
05 “Burden”
06 “On Letting Go”
07 “The Way Luv Is”
08 “Management”
09 “All My Life”
10 “Underwater Theme”
11 “Worry”
Tour Dates:
2/18 Norman, OK @ The Opolis
2/21 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *
2/22 San Diego, CA @ The Irenic *
2/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre *
2/25 San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Music Festival *
2/27 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *
2/28 Seattle, WA @ Neumos *
3/01 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *
3/03 Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room *
3/04 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *
3/09 Nashville, TN @ Freakin Weekend at The End
3/10 Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Music Festival
3/12-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW
5/02 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint
5/03 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
5/04 Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen
5/07 Birmingham, UK Hare & Hounds
5/08 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
5/09 Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
5/10 London, UK @ The Lexington
5/12-14 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
5/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo ^
5/26-28 George, WA @ Sasquatch Music Festival
6/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right +
* w/ Tennis
^ w/ PARTS
+ w/ Joy Again
Routines is out 5/5 on Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.