Watch Foo Fighters, Norah Jones, & Gary Clark Jr. Cover Tom Petty At MusiCares Tribute

Tom Petty was honored as the 2017 MusiCares Person Of The Year at the foundation’s annual pre-Grammys gala in LA last night. In addition to performances from Petty himself, who was joined by Stevie Nicks on “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” and “Insider” and by Jeff Lynne and Dhani Harrison on “I Won’t Back Down,” the star-studded tribute concert featured Petty covers by Randy Newman, Regina Spektor, Cage The Elephant, and more. Foo Fighters did “Honeybee,” Gary Clark Jr. did “Good Enough,” Foo Fighters and Gary Clark Jr. did “Breakdown,” and Norah Jones did “Time To Move On” and “You Don’t Know How It Feels.” Watch some clips from the event below.