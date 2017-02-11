Watch Foo Fighters, Norah Jones, & Gary Clark Jr. Cover Tom Petty At MusiCares Tribute

What a night..! Music Cares person of the year Tom Petty performing I won't back down with Fellow Traveling Wilburys band mate Jeff Lynn and Dhani Harrison representing dad George.. Oh yeah, and the bangles doing backup…#tompetty #impinchingmyself

A video posted by syarbro1 (@syarbro1) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:27am PST