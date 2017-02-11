Lorde Reportedly Filmed A New Music Video In LA

CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty

The no-longer-teenage pop star Lorde is still working on the follow-up to 2013’s Pure Heroine. And according to a Lorde fan page, the singer just filmed a new music video in LA, possibly directed by Grant Singer:

Lorde also had a listening session for some new music on Friday:

