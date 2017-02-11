Lorde Reportedly Filmed A New Music Video In LA

The no-longer-teenage pop star Lorde is still working on the follow-up to 2013’s Pure Heroine. And according to a Lorde fan page, the singer just filmed a new music video in LA, possibly directed by Grant Singer:
Not to get everyone too excited, but multiple members of Lorde’s old crew were on IG/SC from a v long shoot at a location in LA overnight 👀
— Lorde_fix (@Lorde_fix) February 10, 2017
Also present at the LA night shoot were Ella’s long-term makeup artist Amber D, freq hairdresser Jen Atkin, & producer Saul Germaine
— Lorde_fix (@Lorde_fix) February 10, 2017
Grant Singer was also on set (thxs 4spotting @fkaadrian, @2GRAMMYS, @charlixDx). He’s directed vids 4 Tay/Zayn, Ariana G, Sky F, The Weeknd…
— Lorde_fix (@Lorde_fix) February 10, 2017
We have confirmation! Yes, last night’s LA shoot WAS for Lorde!!
Karlawelchstylist posted this IG story vid :)
Ella – “We wrapped…” pic.twitter.com/Uol1D1Nm22
— Lorde_fix (@Lorde_fix) February 10, 2017
Lorde also had a listening session for some new music on Friday:
It appears that some industry people get to hear Lorde’s new music at a “Listening Session” TODAY!
Source: https://t.co/tTw31xqoxl pic.twitter.com/xwh7wW3BoO
— Lorde_fix (@Lorde_fix) February 11, 2017