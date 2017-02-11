Migos’ Offset Kicked Off Flight, Takeoff Allowed To Take Off

Migos’ Offset hasn’t had the best of luck with authority figures and/or traveling, and it doesn’t look like that’s changing anytime soon. TMZ reports that he was kicked off of a commercial flight to Dallas earlier today because he was talking on the phone. According to an official for American Airlines, he was removed for refusing to get off his phone after being instructed to do by the flight crew. Instead, he got “loud, disruptive, and began cursing.” The other members of Migos, Quavo and Takeoff, remained on the plane and were allowed to take off.