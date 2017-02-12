Frank Ocean Blasts “Old” Grammy Producers In Angry Tumblr Post

Frank Ocean made a conscious decision to boycott the Grammys this year, citing the awards show’s lack of progressivity and relevance. But in an interview with Rolling Stone yesterday, Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich and writer David Wild suggested that his beef with the Grammys stemmed from his performance of “Forrest Gump” at the 2013 ceremony, which they described as “faulty.” And now, Ocean has responded to them in an angry Tumblr post, blasting the Grammys for giving Album Of The Year to 1989 over To Pimp A Butterfly and for the “cultural bias and general nerve damage the show you produce suffers from.” Read the full note below.

Ok Ken (and David). As much as I hate to make you guys famous or even respond to you directly. We all die one day and you’re old so fuck it. Yea yea my 2013 performance at the Grammys was absolute shit. Technical difficulties, blah blah. Thanks for the reminder. Very much appreciated. Fuck that performance though. You think that’s why I kept my work out of the Grammy process this year? Don’t you think I would’ve wanted to play the show to ‘redeem’ myself if I felt that way? In reality, I actually wanted to participate in honoring Prince on the show but then I figured my best tribute to that man’s legacy would be to continue to be myself out here and to be successful. Winning a TV award doesn’t christen me successful. It took me some time to learn that. I bought all my masters back last year in the prime of my career, that’s successful. Blonde sold a million plus without a label, that’s successful. I am young, black, gifted and independent.. that’s my tribute. I’ve actually been tuning into CBS around this time of year for a while to see who gets the top honor and you know what’s really not ‘great TV’ guys? 1989 getting album of the year over To Pimp A Butterfly. Hands down one of the most ‘faulty’ TV moments I’ve seen. Believe the people. Believe the ones who’d rather watch select performances from your program on YouTube the day after because your show puts them to sleep. Use the old gramophone to actually listen bro, I’m one of the best alive. And if you’re up for a discussion about the cultural bias and general nerve damage the show you produce suffers from then I’m all for it. Have a good night.