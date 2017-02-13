Sleater-Kinney, Colin Meloy, Stephen Malkmus Playing Portland ACLU Benefit

Ever since Donald Trump became president, the ACLU has had donations pouring in left and right. And in a few weeks, they’ll have even more, as Sleater-Kinney, the Decemberists’ Colin Meloy, and Stephen Malkmus And The Jicks are all headlining a benefit at Portland’s Crystal Ballroom. Evocatively titled “Hell No!,” the Pacific Northwest indie-rock all-stars protest concert will also feature short sets from Quasi, Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, Team Dresch, Gregory McKelvey of Portland’s Resistance, Chanti Darling, Summer Cannibals, and Máscaras, and all profits and ticketing fees will go to the ACLU and Unite Oregon. Find more information here.